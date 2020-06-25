Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 48,724 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,835,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,027,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Oracle by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 15,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,061,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $306,361,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.16.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.15. 8,805,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,229,243. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $169.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

