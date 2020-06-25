Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys 61,857 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,637,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $108,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,333,000 after acquiring an additional 863,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,015,000 after acquiring an additional 385,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $71.96. 155,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

