Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $117 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,584,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $117,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $4,545,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $79.06. 95,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,468 shares of company stock worth $6,498,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

