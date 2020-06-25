Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $47,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $169.60. 20,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,602. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

