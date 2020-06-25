Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,544 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $70,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,647,000 after acquiring an additional 47,304 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 300,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,372,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts have commented on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

