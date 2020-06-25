Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $90,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,466,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after buying an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after buying an additional 921,501 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after buying an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,592,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.80.

CB traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,794. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.75.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

