Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,496 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $35,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,748,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,878,000 after buying an additional 5,516,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,394,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $791,853,000 after buying an additional 2,949,306 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after buying an additional 1,885,713 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 9,846,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.45.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.