Contentos Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Contentos has a market cap of $10.51 million and $4.22 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COS is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,259,383,623 tokens. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

