Core Alternative Capital Acquires Shares of 36,299 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after buying an additional 526,350 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,028,000 after buying an additional 502,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,050,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,311,000 after buying an additional 346,930 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 899,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,786,000 after purchasing an additional 312,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cabana LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,477,000 after purchasing an additional 328,348 shares during the period.

TLT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.88. 748,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,351,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.91. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

