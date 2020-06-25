Core Alternative Capital Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $341,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 95.4% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 51.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,321,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,165,000 after buying an additional 446,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,290. The firm has a market cap of $340.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.