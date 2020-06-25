Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 148.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 36.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,495,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,796,000 after purchasing an additional 941,066 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 384.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,060,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 842,095 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,029,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,036,000 after buying an additional 641,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $125,937,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $234.90. The stock had a trading volume of 466,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,773. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.95. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

