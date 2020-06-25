Core Alternative Capital Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 154.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PEP traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,309. The company has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

