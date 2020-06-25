Core Alternative Capital Buys 16,704 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 139.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,575,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after buying an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total transaction of $378,516.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $11.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.81. 3,254,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average of $192.83. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co cut Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.69.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

