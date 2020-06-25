Core Alternative Capital Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 113.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,491 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Amgen by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Amgen by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.85.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.65. 994,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,749. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average of $225.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.