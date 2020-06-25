Core Alternative Capital Has $4.83 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 174.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.34.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.30 on Thursday, hitting $96.96. 1,056,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,923,818. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

