Core Alternative Capital Purchases 24,181 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 143.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,164,427 shares of company stock worth $175,530,418 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.51. 2,133,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $167.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

