Core Alternative Capital Purchases Shares of 43,281 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,122,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The company has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit