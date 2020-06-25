Core Alternative Capital Purchases Shares of 43,281 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,122,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The company has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

