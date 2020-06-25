Core Alternative Capital Takes $2.79 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,602. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.23. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit