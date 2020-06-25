Core Alternative Capital Takes $2.79 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,602. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.23. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

