Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Chelsea Counsel Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,605 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,448 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.2% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after purchasing an additional 572,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,357,000 after purchasing an additional 355,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,737. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $261.67 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.56. The company has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.87.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

