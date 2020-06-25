CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 126.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.39. 679,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 85.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $176.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

