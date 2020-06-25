Cunning Capital Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000. S&P Global comprises about 2.8% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.43. The stock had a trading volume of 52,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,770. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $334.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

