Cunning Capital Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,055 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.6% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $278,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the first quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

Shares of COST traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $300.25. 122,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,737. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $261.67 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $304.11 and its 200-day moving average is $302.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.