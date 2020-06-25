Cunning Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 29,700 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,000. L3Harris accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cunning Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin bought 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.45 per share, with a total value of $30,823.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $252.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

LHX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.05. 112,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

