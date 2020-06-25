Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.39, but opened at $11.25. Devon Energy shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 249,248 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,499,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,799 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Devon Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Devon Energy by 74.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,406,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,171,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $3,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

