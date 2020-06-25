Digital Gold Price Hits $54.01 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Digital Gold has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for approximately $54.01 or 0.00582801 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $731,446.29 and $4.14 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01855002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111746 BTC.

Digital Gold Token Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,187 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,542 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

