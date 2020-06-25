ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) Trading Up 1.4%

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

ETRACS Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJCI) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

