Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $3,687,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,702,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,085,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock worth $14,906,392. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.19.

Facebook stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.64. 14,438,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. The firm has a market cap of $666.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $245.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

