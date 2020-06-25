GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.11), 191,419 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 228,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.09).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.26. The stock has a market cap of $402.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 42.89 and a current ratio of 42.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In other GCP Asset Backed Income Fund news, insider Joanna Dentskevich acquired 17,000 shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £15,640 ($19,905.82).

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile (LON:GABI)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

