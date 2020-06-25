GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI) Trading 1.5% Higher

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.90 ($1.11), 191,419 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 228,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.60 ($1.09).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.26. The stock has a market cap of $402.64 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 42.89 and a current ratio of 42.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In other GCP Asset Backed Income Fund news, insider Joanna Dentskevich acquired 17,000 shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £15,640 ($19,905.82).

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile (LON:GABI)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit