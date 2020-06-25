GMS (NYSE:GMS) Announces Earnings Results

GMS (NYSE:GMS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $770.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

GMS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. 15,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,529. The company has a market cap of $999.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42.

A number of research firms have commented on GMS. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

