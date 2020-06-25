Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Trading Down 5.9%

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 8,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 50,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

