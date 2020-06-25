Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 509 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 113,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,045,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,607,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $295.04. 2,008,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,969. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,364 shares of company stock worth $76,369,776 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

