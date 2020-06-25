Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 1,689 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $55,808,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.59. 150,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.