Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 3,371 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after buying an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.50. The company had a trading volume of 107,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,737. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $261.67 and a one year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $304.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.56. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

