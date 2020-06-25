Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 3,874 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,036.78, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total transaction of $643,639.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,089,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,047,022.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,959 shares of company stock valued at $90,504,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

