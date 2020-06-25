Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 540 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in BlackRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in BlackRock by 95.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 146,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,408,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.5% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock stock traded down $16.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $538.57. 867,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,028. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.12 and its 200-day moving average is $498.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.64.

In related news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

