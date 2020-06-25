Hayden Royal LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,153,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 161,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 22,727,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,122,036. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $188.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

