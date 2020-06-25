Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 205.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 222,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,801,000 after buying an additional 55,722 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 50,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.19.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $109.33. 113,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

