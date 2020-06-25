Hayden Royal LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 60,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,124,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,359,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day moving average of $122.94. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.96.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

