Hayden Royal LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.
WMT stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 224,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.
In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
