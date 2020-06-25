Hayden Royal LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.06. The company had a trading volume of 224,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $119.40. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

