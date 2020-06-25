Hayden Royal LLC Has $2.32 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hayden Royal LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,458 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Hayden Royal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after buying an additional 112,438 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 44,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,925 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. 16,961,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

