Hayden Royal LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 149,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 30,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 510,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $348,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,378,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.32. The company had a trading volume of 44,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.56. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $176.85.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

