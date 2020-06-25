Hayden Royal LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.73. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

