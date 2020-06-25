Hayden Royal LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

TIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.87. 40,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,829. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

