Hayden Royal LLC Sells 13,057 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after buying an additional 7,611,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.96.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,680,390. The company has a market capitalization of $197.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

