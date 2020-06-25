Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $4.18 on Thursday, reaching $246.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,639. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.42 and its 200 day moving average is $222.82. The company has a market cap of $264.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

