Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.59 and last traded at $56.22, approximately 19,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 64,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

