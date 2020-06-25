iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $172.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,959. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.48.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

