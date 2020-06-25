iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $24,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.20. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,492. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $85.63 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average of $130.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.