Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.58, 54,074 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 92,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period.

About Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

