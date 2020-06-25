Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to report $3.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.73 and the lowest is $3.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $11.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.42 to $12.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.44 to $19.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.68.

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,598,000 after buying an additional 633,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,549,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,850,000 after purchasing an additional 431,670 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 667.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 369,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,984,000 after purchasing an additional 320,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,546. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

